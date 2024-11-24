Mystery on the Rails: Spate of Suspicious Incidents in UP

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against unidentified individuals after a 25-foot long iron rod was discovered on the Pilibhit-Bareilly railway track, officials confirmed on Sunday. The recovery was made by police and railway personnel in the jurisdiction of Jahanabad police station.

According to Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi, the iron rod forced train No. 05312 to make an unscheduled stop as it hit the object. Police, along with GRP and RPF teams, investigated the scene to uncover potential motives. Senior railways engineer Netra Pal Singh described the act as a conspiracy intended to sabotage rail operations.

Authorities suspect the iron rod originated from a nearby underpass under demolition and may have been deliberately placed to damage the track. This incident follows a troubling pattern of suspicious activities in Uttar Pradesh's rail infrastructure, raising alarms for increased surveillance and public vigilance.

