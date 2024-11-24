CBE Honors Legal Team for Tackling Israeli Oppression in Gaza

The Congress of Business and Economics (CBE), an influential NGO rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's Congress movement, recently honored the legal team that defended South Africa's stance against Israeli assaults on Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

During CBE's gala, nine esteemed legal professionals from South Africa and abroad received the Ahmed Kathrada Excellence in Leadership Award for their dedication and efforts. Named after the renowned freedom fighter, the award acknowledges those fighting for Palestinian rights, echoing Gandhi's ideals.

CBE President Ashfaq Dawood emphasized the NGO's commitment to equality and the fight against oppression. Highlighting South Africa's leadership in addressing Israeli aggression, Dawood praised the nation's ability to unite its citizens around government efforts against perceived Israeli genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)