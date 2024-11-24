Left Menu

CBE Honors Legal Team for Tackling Israeli Oppression in Gaza

The Congress of Business and Economics (CBE), inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's principles, awarded the Ahmed Kathrada Excellence in Leadership Award to members of South Africa's legal team. The team represented the country against Israel at the International Court of Justice, focusing on Israeli attacks on Gaza and Palestinian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:45 IST
The Congress of Business and Economics (CBE), an influential NGO rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's Congress movement, recently honored the legal team that defended South Africa's stance against Israeli assaults on Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

During CBE's gala, nine esteemed legal professionals from South Africa and abroad received the Ahmed Kathrada Excellence in Leadership Award for their dedication and efforts. Named after the renowned freedom fighter, the award acknowledges those fighting for Palestinian rights, echoing Gandhi's ideals.

CBE President Ashfaq Dawood emphasized the NGO's commitment to equality and the fight against oppression. Highlighting South Africa's leadership in addressing Israeli aggression, Dawood praised the nation's ability to unite its citizens around government efforts against perceived Israeli genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

