Fraudulent Poses: The Fake Official Behind Bogus Government Letters

A 29-year-old man named Mehul Shah has been arrested in Ahmedabad for impersonating a senior revenue official to defraud people using fake government documents. Shah allegedly created bogus letters and identity cards to promote fraudulent activities, making lakhs of rupees in the process.

A 29-year-old man has been apprehended by Ahmedabad police for impersonating a senior revenue official, deceiving individuals using counterfeit documents purportedly issued by various government departments, an official reported on Sunday.

Mehul Shah, an engineer managing two schools in Gujarat's Morbi district, allegedly amassed substantial sums through spurious documents and false representations, according to crime branch inspector JK Makwana. Shah is accused of forging a district education officer's appointment letter to offer a government computer operator's job and presenting himself as a school trustee.

Shah also allegedly misrepresented himself to install a siren and curtain in a hired vehicle, purporting the need from a fictitious 'department of science and research development'. Police have seized fake identity cards and letterheads from Shah, appealing to more victims to report any possible fraud orchestrated by Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

