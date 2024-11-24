Fraudulent Poses: The Fake Official Behind Bogus Government Letters

A 29-year-old man has been apprehended by Ahmedabad police for impersonating a senior revenue official, deceiving individuals using counterfeit documents purportedly issued by various government departments, an official reported on Sunday.

Mehul Shah, an engineer managing two schools in Gujarat's Morbi district, allegedly amassed substantial sums through spurious documents and false representations, according to crime branch inspector JK Makwana. Shah is accused of forging a district education officer's appointment letter to offer a government computer operator's job and presenting himself as a school trustee.

Shah also allegedly misrepresented himself to install a siren and curtain in a hired vehicle, purporting the need from a fictitious 'department of science and research development'. Police have seized fake identity cards and letterheads from Shah, appealing to more victims to report any possible fraud orchestrated by Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)