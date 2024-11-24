Left Menu

Gaza's Relentless Struggle Amid New Israeli Military Orders

The Israeli military has ordered new evacuations in eastern Gaza City due to rocket attacks from Hamas. Amidst severe seasonal flooding and casualties from ongoing airstrikes, thousands of Gazans are displaced once more, struggling against adversity. A hospital director was injured in an Israeli drone attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:35 IST
Gaza's Relentless Struggle Amid New Israeli Military Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military issued urgent evacuation orders for residents of an eastern Gaza City suburb, prompting further displacement on Sunday, according to Palestinian medics.

New orders posted on X by the Israeli army were attributed to Hamas militants launching rockets from Shejaia, a heavily populated district.

Amidst increasing adversity, the region's residents face continued military conflict and adverse weather conditions, complicating efforts to secure safety and humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024