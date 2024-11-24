Gaza's Relentless Struggle Amid New Israeli Military Orders
The Israeli military has ordered new evacuations in eastern Gaza City due to rocket attacks from Hamas. Amidst severe seasonal flooding and casualties from ongoing airstrikes, thousands of Gazans are displaced once more, struggling against adversity. A hospital director was injured in an Israeli drone attack.
The Israeli military issued urgent evacuation orders for residents of an eastern Gaza City suburb, prompting further displacement on Sunday, according to Palestinian medics.
New orders posted on X by the Israeli army were attributed to Hamas militants launching rockets from Shejaia, a heavily populated district.
Amidst increasing adversity, the region's residents face continued military conflict and adverse weather conditions, complicating efforts to secure safety and humanitarian assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
