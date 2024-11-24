Left Menu

Putin and Erdogan: Trade Talks and International Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral cooperation on trade and economic matters during a phone call. The leaders also addressed a variety of international issues. These discussions aim to strengthen ties and explore collaborative opportunities between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:48 IST
Putin and Erdogan: Trade Talks and International Issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, focusing on bolstering bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sectors, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The call not only centered on economic collaboration but also delved into several international matters, indicating both leaders' interests in fostering a comprehensive dialogue.

This discussion underscores a significant diplomatic effort to enhance mutual ties and navigate global challenges collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024