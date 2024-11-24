Putin and Erdogan: Trade Talks and International Issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral cooperation on trade and economic matters during a phone call. The leaders also addressed a variety of international issues. These discussions aim to strengthen ties and explore collaborative opportunities between the two nations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, focusing on bolstering bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sectors, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The call not only centered on economic collaboration but also delved into several international matters, indicating both leaders' interests in fostering a comprehensive dialogue.
This discussion underscores a significant diplomatic effort to enhance mutual ties and navigate global challenges collaboratively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
