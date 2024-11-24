Left Menu

Violence Erupts Over Controversial Mosque Survey in India

Three people died and numerous others, including security forces, were injured in clashes during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in India. Protests led to violence and arson, prompting law enforcement responses including tear gas and the suspension of internet services. Authorities continue investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three people lost their lives, and scores including security personnel, sustained injuries amid chaotic clashes protesting a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque in India on Sunday.

Authorities say the protesters resorted to violence by torching vehicles and hurling stones at the police, prompting law enforcement to retaliate with tear gas and batons to control the unruly mob.

The disturbance has led to the suspension of internet services in Sambhal tehsil for a day as investigations continue into identifying and apprehending those responsible for instigating the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

