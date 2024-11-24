Left Menu

Iran's Vow of Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran is gearing up to retaliate against Israel following recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites. This moves comes weeks after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel. Senior adviser Ali Larijani has confirmed this intention in an interview with the Tasnim news agency.

Iran is bracing itself for a calculated response to recent Israeli airstrikes, according to statements made by Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, reported by the Tasnim news agency.

These developments arise after Israeli fighter jets targeted Iranian military sites, intensifying the longstanding hostilities between the two nations. This aggressive maneuver followed Iran's own missile offensive, involving approximately 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

The exchange of military actions signifies a sharp escalation in tensions, with Iran reaffirming its resolve to retaliate against Israel's aggressive military stance.

