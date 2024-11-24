Iran's Vow of Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran is bracing itself for a calculated response to recent Israeli airstrikes, according to statements made by Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, reported by the Tasnim news agency.

These developments arise after Israeli fighter jets targeted Iranian military sites, intensifying the longstanding hostilities between the two nations. This aggressive maneuver followed Iran's own missile offensive, involving approximately 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

The exchange of military actions signifies a sharp escalation in tensions, with Iran reaffirming its resolve to retaliate against Israel's aggressive military stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)