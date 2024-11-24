Tragic Roadblock: Negligence Claims Motorcyclist's Life

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist, attributed to alleged negligence during tree-cutting operations in Pathanamthitta district.

The victim, Sayed, aged 32, hailing from Thakazhi in Alappuzha, tragically lost his life when he inadvertently rode into a rope stretched across the road, intended to halt traffic for nearby tree-cutting works. This information came to light through an official release.

Following widespread media coverage, Commission member V K Beenakumari has ordered the Alappuzha District Police Chief to conduct a detailed inquiry and report back within 15 days. The commission termed the incident as a severe oversight and sought immediate accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)