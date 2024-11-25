Industrial Fire in Kaluga: Debris from Ukrainian Drones
A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kaluga, Russia, due to falling debris from Ukrainian drones. Regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that there were no injuries and three drones were destroyed. The specific facility affected was not disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
