Left Menu

Industrial Fire in Kaluga: Debris from Ukrainian Drones

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kaluga, Russia, due to falling debris from Ukrainian drones. Regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that there were no injuries and three drones were destroyed. The specific facility affected was not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 04:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 04:57 IST
Industrial Fire in Kaluga: Debris from Ukrainian Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted at an industrial facility in Kaluga, Russia, after debris from destroyed Ukrainian drones fell onto the site.

According to Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of the Kaluga region, no injuries occurred in the incident. Authorities successfully destroyed three drones.

Details regarding the exact facility affected by the fire have not been disclosed by the governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024