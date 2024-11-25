Tensions Rise in Jajpur: Prohibitory Orders Imposed After MLA Attack

The Jajpur district administration has enforced prohibitory orders after Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo was allegedly attacked, officials reported on Monday.

This restriction was applied in parts of the town under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in response to heightened tensions since the assault on November 20. A flag march was conducted to maintain law and order, with senior police leaders seeking calm.

Authorities have deployed 28 police platoons across Jajpur. Nineteen arrests have been made concerning the MLA attack and disturbances at Biraja Haat. Efforts are underway by special police squads to apprehend more suspects and resolve the unrest without disrupting the Biraja Parikrama Project.

