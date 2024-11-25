South Korea's Memorial for WWII Labourers Highlights Lingering Historical Tensions

South Korea opted to hold its own memorial in Japan for forced laborers from World War II, sidestepping an official event organized by Tokyo due to sensitive historical ties between the nations.

Seoul and Tokyo, both crucial allies of the U.S. in Asia, have been working to mend diplomatic relations strained by historical tensions since Japan's colonization of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945. The recent decision partly stemmed from Japan's choice of an official linked to controversial symbols of its militarist past.

While South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasized that this should not harm the improving relationship, the move underscores ongoing challenges. The memorial, attended by South Korea's ambassador to Japan along with descendants of forced laborers, called for remembrance of the sorrowful history.

