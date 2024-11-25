Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Proceedings

Opposition members of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill have accused the panel chairman of hastily pushing the proceedings. They have requested an extension of the committee's tenure for thorough discussions on the proposed amendments. The Bill aims to enhance accountability and inclusivity in Waqf Boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:27 IST
The Waqf Amendment Bill has become a contentious issue as opposition members of the Joint Committee accuse panel chairman Jagadambika Pal of rushing the legislative process. A delegation met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to express their concerns, claiming Pal is forcing the proceedings without following due processes.

The discord centers around the perceived haste in finalizing the report on the Bill, set to be presented to Parliament on November 29. Opposition members, including DMK's A Raja, argue for an extension of the committee's tenure to ensure detailed deliberations on the extensive legislation. The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August, seeks major reforms in existing Waqf laws.

The Bill's primary aim is to enforce greater accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards and to mandate the inclusion of women. Despite 25 sittings and gathering evidence, opposition members insist ample time is needed for proper recommendations. The government's legislative agenda for the Winter Session hinges on the committee's pending report.

