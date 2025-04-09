Alleged Cash Discovery at Judge's Residence Sparks Judicial Accountability Debate
The Congress calls for enhanced judicial accountability mechanisms following an alleged discovery of cash at a high court judge's residence. The incident has prompted discussions on safeguarding judiciary independence without compromising accountability, as emphasized in a resolution at the AICC session amid the judge's transfer amid controversy and inquiries.
An 'alarming' incident involving the alleged discovery of large sums of cash from the residence of a high court judge has reignited debate on judicial accountability. The Congress party has emphasized the urgent need for accountability mechanisms that do not compromise the independence of the judiciary.
At a recent AICC session, the Congress adopted the 'Nyaypath' resolution, highlighting a case where 'semi-burnt' sacks of Indian currency were reportedly discovered at the home of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. This discovery occurred after an alleged fire in March, leading to his subsequent transfer to Allahabad High Court.
Despite the serious nature of these claims, Justice Varma has denied any wrongdoing, suggesting the allegations are part of a conspiracy to defame him. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered an in-house inquiry, while emphasizing that his transfer was unrelated to these allegations.
