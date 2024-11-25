Left Menu

Heist in Valapattanam: Burglars Make Off with Fortune

A group of burglars stole Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from a businessman's home in Valapattanam. The theft occurred while the owners attended a wedding in Madurai. The crime was discovered upon their return, and a police investigation is underway, aided by CCTV footage.

A daring heist has rocked Valapattanam, as burglars escaped with cash amounting to Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from a prominent businessman's residence.

The theft was carried out while the homeowners were in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, attending a marriage ceremony. The crime was uncovered when they returned on Sunday night to find the valuables missing from their home safe.

Police investigations are underway, examining CCTV footage that shows three individuals entering the premises by scaling a wall and cutting through the kitchen window grill. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects.

