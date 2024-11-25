Heist in Valapattanam: Burglars Make Off with Fortune

A daring heist has rocked Valapattanam, as burglars escaped with cash amounting to Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from a prominent businessman's residence.

The theft was carried out while the homeowners were in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, attending a marriage ceremony. The crime was uncovered when they returned on Sunday night to find the valuables missing from their home safe.

Police investigations are underway, examining CCTV footage that shows three individuals entering the premises by scaling a wall and cutting through the kitchen window grill. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)