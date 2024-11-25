Engineer Rashid Seeks Interim Bail in Terror-Funding Case
Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid is seeking interim bail from a Delhi court to attend Parliament amid a terror-funding case. His appeal requests a response from the National Investigation Agency by November 27. Rashid appeared virtually from jail, urging personal representation at legislative sessions.
Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid approached a Delhi court on Monday, petitioning for interim bail in a terror-funding case to participate in the ongoing Parliament session.
The court directed the National Investigation Agency to submit a response by November 27 after Rashid implored Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav for leniency.
Currently incarcerated at Tihar Jail, Rashid appeared virtually and pleaded, 'I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session.' The court hearing is set to continue on November 27, with Rashid and the NIA's counsel advocating for non-transfer of the case.
