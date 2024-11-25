Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Sambhal: VHP Demands Tough Action

The Vishva Hindu Parishad condemned violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, urging action under the National Security Act. Clashes over a court-ordered survey of a mosque resulted in deaths and injuries. The VHP claims Muslim leaders provoked the unrest, linking political figures to escalating tensions.

  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has denounced the violent incidents in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, and called for stringent measures against those implicated under the National Security Act (NSA). VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain emphasized the importance of compensating for damages caused during the unrest.

On Sunday, violence erupted when protesters clashed with police over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Three people were killed, and many, including security personnel, sustained injuries, with further fatalities reported on Monday. Jain criticized Muslim leaders and certain political figures for allegedly inciting the violence, demanding immediate arrests.

The district has seen heightened tensions since November 19, owing to controversies surrounding a survey of the site believed to be associated with a historical temple. Authorities have imposed restrictions and suspended internet services in Sambhal to maintain order.

