Tragedy at Sea: Migrants Perish off Greek Coast

Eight migrants, including six minors and two women, were found dead off the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea by Greece's coastguard. An ongoing search found 36 survivors. Greece is a key entry point to Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
In a tragic turn of events, Greece's coastguard has recovered the bodies of eight migrants, among them six minors and two women, from the Aegean Sea near the island of Samos, authorities confirmed on Monday.
In addition to the grim discovery, Greek police successfully located 36 surviving migrants in the northern part of Samos. Search and rescue efforts continue in the area, officials stated.
This incident highlights Greece's role as a major entry route to Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, a situation that has persisted since 2015 when nearly one million people landed on Greek shores.
