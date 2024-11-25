Tragedy at Sea: Migrants Perish off Greek Coast

In a tragic turn of events, Greece's coastguard has recovered the bodies of eight migrants, among them six minors and two women, from the Aegean Sea near the island of Samos, authorities confirmed on Monday.

In addition to the grim discovery, Greek police successfully located 36 surviving migrants in the northern part of Samos. Search and rescue efforts continue in the area, officials stated.

This incident highlights Greece's role as a major entry route to Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, a situation that has persisted since 2015 when nearly one million people landed on Greek shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)