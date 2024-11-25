Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrants Perish off Greek Coast

Eight migrants, including six minors and two women, were found dead off the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea by Greece's coastguard. An ongoing search found 36 survivors. Greece is a key entry point to Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:23 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrants Perish off Greek Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, Greece's coastguard has recovered the bodies of eight migrants, among them six minors and two women, from the Aegean Sea near the island of Samos, authorities confirmed on Monday.

In addition to the grim discovery, Greek police successfully located 36 surviving migrants in the northern part of Samos. Search and rescue efforts continue in the area, officials stated.

This incident highlights Greece's role as a major entry route to Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, a situation that has persisted since 2015 when nearly one million people landed on Greek shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024