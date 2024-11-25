Left Menu

Google's Antitrust Battle: Justice Department's Final Argument in Ad Tech Case

The U.S. Department of Justice is making its closing argument against Google, accusing the company of illegally dominating online ad technology. The trial in Virginia could force Google to sell its Google Ad Manager. Analysts see this case as less financially risky than Google's search monopoly ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:38 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice is set to deliver its final argument against Google, asserting the tech giant's unlawful dominance over online advertising technology. This follows a 15-day trial held in September, where prosecutors aimed to demonstrate Google's monopolistic control over key ad markets.

Publishers at the trial testified to their dependence on Google, highlighting the challenges of switching away due to Google's vast advertising demand. Notably, News Corp risked losing significant ad revenue if it moved away from Google's platform.

If Google is found in violation of antitrust laws, Judge Leonie Brinkema may order the company to divest its Google Ad Manager, a move similar to its proposal to settle EU antitrust claims. Analysts, however, consider this case less financially threatening compared to the ongoing scrutiny of Google's search monopoly.

