Celebrating 75 Years: Ambedkar’s Legacy and the Congress Contribution

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reflects on BR Ambedkar's influential speech advocating the Constitution's adoption. While Ambedkar praised Congress's role, the RSS Organiser criticized the document. Celebrations for the 75th anniversary will be held in the Central Hall, led by President Murmu, with key political leaders in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:55 IST
Jairam Ramesh
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reminisced about BR Ambedkar's address in the Constituent Assembly, advocating for the Constitution's draft adoption. He emphasized that Ambedkar's praise for the Congress, lauding its key role in the process, continues to echo powerfully.

Ramesh highlighted that on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption would be commemorated in the historic Central Hall, now known as Samvidhan Bhavan, with a celebration involving prominent figures like President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress general secretary pointed out that despite the flattering acknowledgments from Ambedkar, the RSS-affiliated publication 'Organiser' had, shortly after, criticized the Constitution for not aligning with 'Manusmriti' and voiced a scathing critique of Ambedkar himself. This historic discord reflects a critical moment in India's political tapestry as the Republic was poised for its formation.

