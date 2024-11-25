EU Challenges China's Anti-Dumping Measures on Brandy
China's commerce ministry has received a consultation request from the EU following the bloc's challenge to China's anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports at the WTO. The Chinese ministry asserts that the actions are legitimate and conform to WTO rules.
China's commerce ministry announced that it has been approached by the European Union for consultations after the bloc contested China's provisional anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports at the World Trade Organization.
The Chinese ministry emphasized that these measures were enacted under domestic law, based on a fair investigation at the request of local industries.
The ministry assured that the measures are legitimate trade remedies and fully comply with WTO regulations.
