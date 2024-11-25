Left Menu

EU Challenges China's Anti-Dumping Measures on Brandy

China's commerce ministry has received a consultation request from the EU following the bloc's challenge to China's anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports at the WTO. The Chinese ministry asserts that the actions are legitimate and conform to WTO rules.

EU Challenges China's Anti-Dumping Measures on Brandy
China's commerce ministry announced that it has been approached by the European Union for consultations after the bloc contested China's provisional anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports at the World Trade Organization.

The Chinese ministry emphasized that these measures were enacted under domestic law, based on a fair investigation at the request of local industries.

The ministry assured that the measures are legitimate trade remedies and fully comply with WTO regulations.

