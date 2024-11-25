Tensions Erupt in Sambhal: Mosque Survey Sparks Violent Clashes

Violence erupted in Sambhal following a controversial survey of the Jama Masjid, leading to four fatalities. The management committee of the mosque has squarely blamed local authorities for the chaos.

Zafar Ali, president of the mosque's management committee, accused officials of unlawful actions and provoking the crowd. His press conference claims have resulted in his detention by the police.

The survey, linked to a local court case alleging the mosque sits on an erstwhile temple site, has been a flashpoint, culminating in clashes between residents and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)