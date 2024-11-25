Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Sambhal: Mosque Survey Sparks Violent Clashes

The management committee of Sambhal's Jama Masjid blames local authorities for violent clashes resulting from a disputed mosque survey. Zafar Ali, committee president, accuses officials of triggering violence that led to four deaths. The incident has sparked significant unrest, prompting police intervention and multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:10 IST
Tensions Erupt in Sambhal: Mosque Survey Sparks Violent Clashes
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Sambhal following a controversial survey of the Jama Masjid, leading to four fatalities. The management committee of the mosque has squarely blamed local authorities for the chaos.

Zafar Ali, president of the mosque's management committee, accused officials of unlawful actions and provoking the crowd. His press conference claims have resulted in his detention by the police.

The survey, linked to a local court case alleging the mosque sits on an erstwhile temple site, has been a flashpoint, culminating in clashes between residents and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024