NGT Calls for Action on Delhi Ridge Conservation Efforts

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) demands responses from a committee overseeing efforts to protect the Ridge area in Delhi. The Ridge, part of the Aravalli Range, was to be monitored by an Oversight Committee. NGT highlighted non-compliance issues by Delhi officials, urging prompt action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to members of a committee responsible for monitoring conservation efforts in Delhi's Ridge area. The Ridge, a forested extension of the Aravalli Hill range, covers 7,784 hectares and is divided into four zones for management purposes.

An Oversight Committee was set up in January 2021 to supervise the removal of encroachments and the erection of protective fencing, alongside creating a management plan. Participants included officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and representatives from local authorities.

NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava expressed concerns over the Delhi government's delay in issuing a notification to designate these areas as reserved forests. The tribunal emphasized the need for monthly meetings and detailed reports before the next hearing scheduled for February 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

