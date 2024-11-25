Protest at Jantar Mantar: Youth Congress Demands Adani's Arrest

The Indian Youth Congress demonstrated at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding billionaire Gautam Adani's arrest over allegations of bribery linked to solar power contracts. The protests, led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, attracted participants from various states, all voicing their discontent against Adani and calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.

Chib urged immediate legal action against Adani, highlighting accusations of property acquisitions through questionable means. The IYC leader criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing industrialist allies' profits over job creation for the youth. Protesters attempted a march to Parliament but were detained by police, resulting in traffic disruptions in the area.

The controversy centers on allegations made in a US court, implicating Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and others in a $265 million bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar contracts. However, the Adani Group has categorically denied these claims, asserting total compliance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)