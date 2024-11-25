Left Menu

Protest at Jantar Mantar: Youth Congress Demands Adani's Arrest

The Indian Youth Congress protested at Jantar Mantar, demanding Gautam Adani's arrest over alleged bribes for solar contracts. They called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe and criticized Prime Minister Modi for favoring industrialists. Protesters were detained, affecting traffic as Adani Group denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:49 IST
Protest at Jantar Mantar: Youth Congress Demands Adani's Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress demonstrated at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding billionaire Gautam Adani's arrest over allegations of bribery linked to solar power contracts. The protests, led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, attracted participants from various states, all voicing their discontent against Adani and calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.

Chib urged immediate legal action against Adani, highlighting accusations of property acquisitions through questionable means. The IYC leader criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing industrialist allies' profits over job creation for the youth. Protesters attempted a march to Parliament but were detained by police, resulting in traffic disruptions in the area.

The controversy centers on allegations made in a US court, implicating Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and others in a $265 million bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar contracts. However, the Adani Group has categorically denied these claims, asserting total compliance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

