Debt-Driven Deceit: Unraveling the Murder of PG Operator
Three individuals, including two women, were arrested for allegedly murdering a PG operator over an unpaid debt of Rs 10 lakh. The suspects, Sushama, Anil, and Seema, reportedly strangled Rajendra after luring him to Sushama's house, then attempted to stage the murder as a suicide.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking crime that unfolded over a monetary dispute, police have apprehended three people, including two women, suspected of murdering a PG operator in Manesar last week. The gruesome incident is believed to have been motivated by a debt of Rs 10 lakh owed to the victim.
Authorities identified the accused as Sushama, residing in IMT Sector 1, and Anil from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. Both were taken into custody on Saturday. Their alleged accomplice, Seema, from Dundahera village, was arrested the following day. The events were set in motion when the victim, Rajendra, went missing on November 22.
Investigations revealed that Rajendra, who had lent the money to Sushama for a local money pooling scheme, was lured to her home where he was allegedly given intoxicants and strangled. The suspects then dumped his body near the Rewari-Narnaul highway, attempting to cover up the crime as a suicide, as per police accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- PG operator
- Rewari
- Manesar
- debt
- arrests
- crime
- police
- investigation
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Election Fallout: Trump Suggests Donations for Democrats Strained by Debt
Brampton Protests: Arrests, Tensions, and International Reactions at Hindu Temple
Godrej Properties Accelerates Growth Amid Debt Rise: Focus on Expansion
Political Duel in Delhi: AAP and BJP Clash Over Rising Crime Concerns
Major Drug Bust and Arrests in Udhampur