Debt-Driven Deceit: Unraveling the Murder of PG Operator

In a shocking crime that unfolded over a monetary dispute, police have apprehended three people, including two women, suspected of murdering a PG operator in Manesar last week. The gruesome incident is believed to have been motivated by a debt of Rs 10 lakh owed to the victim.

Authorities identified the accused as Sushama, residing in IMT Sector 1, and Anil from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. Both were taken into custody on Saturday. Their alleged accomplice, Seema, from Dundahera village, was arrested the following day. The events were set in motion when the victim, Rajendra, went missing on November 22.

Investigations revealed that Rajendra, who had lent the money to Sushama for a local money pooling scheme, was lured to her home where he was allegedly given intoxicants and strangled. The suspects then dumped his body near the Rewari-Narnaul highway, attempting to cover up the crime as a suicide, as per police accounts.

