Norwegian Links to Hezbollah Pager Blasts: Investigation Closed

Norway's PST security police announced on Monday that they found no grounds for further investigation into alleged Norwegian involvement in supplying explosive pagers to Hezbollah in Lebanon. The September blasts, which resulted in multiple casualties, were part of a broader conflict involving Israel.

The inquiry intensified after a Norwegian, Rinson Jose, was linked to a Bulgarian company under scrutiny. Despite the connections, PST lawyer Haris Hrenovica clarified that there's no basis for launching a formal investigation. Bulgarian security also confirmed no ties to the devices.

Jose left for the United States shortly after the attacks, leading to a missing person report by his employer, DN Media Group. Norwegian police closed the report after he made contact in November. Authorities remain tight-lipped about his current location.

