Bail Granted to Arpita Mukherjee in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in July 2022 for the West Bengal school jobs scam, was granted bail by a designated ED court at Bankshall Court. She must post a Rs 5 lakh bond, not leave Kolkata without the court's permission, and surrender her passport, among other conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:15 IST
Arpita Mukherjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the West Bengal school jobs scam, Arpita Mukherjee was granted bail by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) court at Bankshall Court. Mukherjee, a close associate of former education minister Partha Chatterjee, was arrested in July 2022 and has been in judicial remand since.

The court directed Mukherjee to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh, with adequate sureties, half of which must be local. She is restricted from leaving the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police without court permission and must appear at all hearings related to the case.

Mukherjee's arrest was part of a broader probe into illegal appointments in West Bengal schools, where the ED claimed to have recovered significant assets linked to her. As part of her bail conditions, Mukherjee must surrender her passport and comply with further ED investigations if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

