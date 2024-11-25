Countdown to Peace: U.S.-Led Truce in Lebanon Nears Agreement
Lebanon's deputy speaker, Elias Bou Saab, stated that no major obstacles remain to implementing a U.S.-proposed truce between Israel and Hezbollah. A five-country committee, including France and chaired by the U.S., will monitor it. A ceasefire announcement is expected imminently.
Elias Bou Saab, Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament, revealed that significant hurdles have been cleared to implementing a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, as proposed by the U.S. The truce is expected to commence within 60 days.
Saab confirmed that a major contention—regarding the truce's monitoring—was resolved. A committee comprising five nations, including France and led by the United States, will undertake the truce monitoring duties.
According to a Lebanese official and a Western diplomat, U.S. representatives conveyed to Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be announced imminently, marking significant progress in conflict resolution efforts.
