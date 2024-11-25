Centralized Grievance Redressal System: A Testament to Public Trust Growth

The Union Government's grievance redressal system has experienced a remarkable surge in public trust, with complaints processed jumping from two lakh in 2014 to over 25 lakh in 2024, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This increase signifies the system's growing efficiency and responsiveness.

During a meeting with principal secretaries of state administrative departments, Singh emphasized key aspects of governance, including administrative capacity building, technological integration, and the necessity for consistent civil servant interaction to tackle modern challenges.

Highlighting the role of mentorship, Singh called for frameworks to guide younger civil service batches, highlighting initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi aimed at fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the civil services, underscoring the government's reformative pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)