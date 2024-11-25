Left Menu

Centralized Grievance Redressal System: A Testament to Public Trust Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced a significant rise in public trust through the centralized grievance redressal system, handling over 25 lakh complaints in 2024 compared to two lakh in 2014. During a governance-focused meeting, Singh underscored the importance of mentoring, capacity building, and technology integration to empower civil servants.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:24 IST
The Union Government's grievance redressal system has experienced a remarkable surge in public trust, with complaints processed jumping from two lakh in 2014 to over 25 lakh in 2024, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This increase signifies the system's growing efficiency and responsiveness.

During a meeting with principal secretaries of state administrative departments, Singh emphasized key aspects of governance, including administrative capacity building, technological integration, and the necessity for consistent civil servant interaction to tackle modern challenges.

Highlighting the role of mentorship, Singh called for frameworks to guide younger civil service batches, highlighting initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi aimed at fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the civil services, underscoring the government's reformative pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

