Mizoram Revises Village Council Terms Amid Election Preparations
Mizoram's government has shortened the tenure of village councils by six months to manage state funds effectively. This decision addresses financial constraints and plans for upcoming civic polls. The term reduction, linked to adjustments post-COVID-19, faces opposition, including potential legal challenges from the Mizoram Village Council Association.
- Country:
- India
The Mizoram government has decided to curtail the tenure of village councils by six months, aiming to enhance the management of state funds. This move, announced by Local Administration Minister C Lalsawivunga, also aims to synchronize VCs elections with upcoming civic polls.
The decision follows financial challenges including decremental funds from the Centre and increased commodity prices. This reduction is also a measure to adjust tenure extensions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lalsawivunga stated during a party function.
However, the move faces criticism from various quarters, including Congress, and a potential legal challenge by the Mizoram Village Council Association, which plans to discuss the matter in an upcoming conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PopVax's Cutting-Edge mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Joins U.S. Project NextGen
Political Tensions Rise: BJP vs Congress Over COVID-19 Management Probe
Karnataka Forms SIT to Investigate COVID-19 Management Irregularities
Political Turmoil: Covid-19 Probe Sparks War of Words in Karnataka
Karnataka Probes COVID-19 Equipment Procurement Corruption