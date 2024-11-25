Mizoram Revises Village Council Terms Amid Election Preparations

The Mizoram government has decided to curtail the tenure of village councils by six months, aiming to enhance the management of state funds. This move, announced by Local Administration Minister C Lalsawivunga, also aims to synchronize VCs elections with upcoming civic polls.

The decision follows financial challenges including decremental funds from the Centre and increased commodity prices. This reduction is also a measure to adjust tenure extensions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lalsawivunga stated during a party function.

However, the move faces criticism from various quarters, including Congress, and a potential legal challenge by the Mizoram Village Council Association, which plans to discuss the matter in an upcoming conference.

