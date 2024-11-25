Farmer Leader's Fast unto Death: A Call for Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal declared his intention to embark on a fast unto death from Tuesday at the Khanauri border. This move underscores a broader struggle led by farmers looking to ink in their demands.

Both Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have bolstered their protests to secure critical demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) on crops.

Probing deeper into the farmers' grievances, they maintain that since February 18, the Centre has remained unresponsive, ignoring demands such as implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, farm debt waivers, and addressing issues from past agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)