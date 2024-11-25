Left Menu

European Nations Rally to Boost Ukrainian Defense

Five European countries are increasing support to enhance Ukraine's defense industry. As Ukraine prepares for its third winter at war, Germany's defense minister emphasizes empowering Ukraine to negotiate from a strength position, following a meeting with counterparts from France, Britain, Poland, and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:13 IST
  Germany

In a significant show of support, five European nations have announced heightened efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense industry, as the nation braces for its third winter amid war. Germany's Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, confirmed the move following a meeting with defense ministers from France, Britain, Poland, and Italy.

Pistorius underscored the importance of empowering Ukraine, stating, "Our target must be to enable Ukraine to act out of a position of strength." This collective stance aims to fortify Ukraine's position in its ongoing conflict.

The declaration points to a unified strategy among these European allies to ensure Ukraine remains resilient and capable in the face of continued aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

