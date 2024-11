China-U.S. Trade Policies Influence Australia-Beijing Relations

China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, expressed concerns that the United States' trade policies could influence Canberra-Beijing relations. Speaking at a press conference in Canberra, Xiao responded to inquiries about how incoming U.S. tariffs might affect bilateral ties between Australia and China.

In light of President-elect Donald Trump's recent announcement regarding a 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports, as well as 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, Xiao emphasized the importance of considering these policy shifts.

The ambassador underscored that U.S. trade strategies with China and other countries remain critical factors in the evolving diplomatic landscape, potentially impacting Australia's relationship with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)