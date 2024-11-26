A Tale of Two Memorials: Tensions Between Tokyo and Seoul

South Korea organized its own memorial event on Monday to honor compatriots forced to work in Japanese mines during World War Two, after boycotting an event held by Tokyo. This move has struck a sensitive chord between the two significant U.S. allies, despite recent improvements in bilateral relations.

Seoul opted out of attending the Japanese memorial at the Sado mine, following a Kyodo news report that suggested Japan had appointed an official with militarist affiliations. Kyodo later retracted the report, clarifying an error regarding Akiko Ikuina's visits to a controversial shrine.

Amidst these diplomatic tensions, South Korea's Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties. Meanwhile, South Korea's ambassador to Japan led their nation's memorial, reinforcing the resolve not to overlook the historical grievances. Japan, however, expressed regret over South Korea's choice to abstain.

(With inputs from agencies.)