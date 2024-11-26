A Tale of Two Memorials: Tensions Between Tokyo and Seoul
South Korea held its own memorial event for victims of forced labor during World War II, sidestepping a Japanese-organized event amidst ongoing tensions. The diplomatic incident arose over a disputed report, reflecting lingering sensitivities despite improving ties. Both nations aim to strengthen security alliances with the U.S.
South Korea organized its own memorial event on Monday to honor compatriots forced to work in Japanese mines during World War Two, after boycotting an event held by Tokyo. This move has struck a sensitive chord between the two significant U.S. allies, despite recent improvements in bilateral relations.
Seoul opted out of attending the Japanese memorial at the Sado mine, following a Kyodo news report that suggested Japan had appointed an official with militarist affiliations. Kyodo later retracted the report, clarifying an error regarding Akiko Ikuina's visits to a controversial shrine.
Amidst these diplomatic tensions, South Korea's Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties. Meanwhile, South Korea's ambassador to Japan led their nation's memorial, reinforcing the resolve not to overlook the historical grievances. Japan, however, expressed regret over South Korea's choice to abstain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Experience Cherry Blossoms at Tokyo Dome Hotel with Exclusive Offer
Adventurer's Epic Journey: From Cairo to Tokyo Without a Plane
U.S. Expands Import Ban Over Alleged Uyghur Forced Labor
US Intensifies Crackdown on Forced Labor with New Additions to Sanctions List
U.S. Cracks Down on Forced Labor Imports from 30 Chinese Firms