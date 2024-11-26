Major Drug Haul: Myanmarese Crew Under Investigation in Andaman Waters

A significant drug haul has been reported as authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar region apprehended six Myanmarese crew members aboard a fishing trawler. The vessel was found carrying 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine, a banned substance, near Barren Island.

The investigation focuses on the satellite phone found aboard, as crew members remain tight-lipped about the drug's intended recipients. Officials suspect fear may be deterring them from revealing the identities of those involved in the consignment.

Valued at thousands of crores in the international market, the haul was detected by a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft during routine patrol. The suspicious trawler was towed to Port Blair for further examination on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)