Left Menu

Major Drug Haul: Myanmarese Crew Under Investigation in Andaman Waters

Six Myanmarese crew members were apprehended in Andaman waters with 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine. Authorities are seeking call records from a seized satellite phone to uncover the drug recipients. The haul is valued in thousands of crores internationally. A Coast Guard aircraft initially spotted the suspicious trawler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:58 IST
Major Drug Haul: Myanmarese Crew Under Investigation in Andaman Waters
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug haul has been reported as authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar region apprehended six Myanmarese crew members aboard a fishing trawler. The vessel was found carrying 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine, a banned substance, near Barren Island.

The investigation focuses on the satellite phone found aboard, as crew members remain tight-lipped about the drug's intended recipients. Officials suspect fear may be deterring them from revealing the identities of those involved in the consignment.

Valued at thousands of crores in the international market, the haul was detected by a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft during routine patrol. The suspicious trawler was towed to Port Blair for further examination on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024