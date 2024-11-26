Judge Brian Dwyer Appointed to Lead Te Awamutu Waste-to-Energy Inquiry Board

Judge Brian Dwyer, a respected member of the Environment Court, has been appointed chair of the newly established board of inquiry tasked with evaluating the controversial Te Awamutu waste-to-energy proposal, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds announced today.

“I am pleased to announce Judge Brian Dwyer as chair,” Minister Simmonds stated. “With a long and distinguished career in resource management and judicial processes, Judge Dwyer brings a wealth of legal expertise and leadership experience to this important role. His integrity and insight will guide the board in navigating this significant project.”

The board of inquiry also includes Nicholas Manukau, an accredited Resource Management Act (RMA) hearings commissioner with extensive experience in environmental and urban planning matters, and Myles McCauley, a seasoned air quality specialist with over 25 years in the field. Together, the board represents a balance of legal, regulatory, and scientific expertise necessary to thoroughly evaluate the proposal and its potential impacts.

“The board of inquiry represents a highly skilled group with the technical knowledge, analytical ability, and environmental awareness to assess this application in line with the requirements of the Resource Management Act,” said Ms. Simmonds.

The Te Awamutu waste-to-energy project has drawn considerable public attention, with strong opinions expressed by both supporters, who cite economic and environmental benefits, and critics, who raise concerns about emissions, waste management, and local ecological impact. The board of inquiry will review public submissions as part of its assessment before making a final decision.

The inquiry's scope will include an in-depth examination of environmental, social, and economic factors associated with the proposal, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and addressing community concerns.

The board is expected to conclude its duties and issue a decision following its review, as outlined in the Resource Management Act. Public hearings are anticipated to take place in the coming months, with details to be announced shortly.

Minister Simmonds emphasized the importance of public participation in the inquiry process. “This is a significant decision for Te Awamutu and surrounding regions. I encourage all interested parties to engage constructively and contribute to the dialogue.”

Environmental groups and local stakeholders are closely monitoring the process, underscoring its implications for waste management practices and sustainability in the region.