BEIA Awarded Inaugural Tourism Data Partnership Fund Grant

The Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Matt Doocey, announced today that Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) will be the first recipient of the Tourism Data Partnership Fund. The announcement, made at BEIA’s annual conference, marks a significant step toward data-driven development of New Zealand’s tourism sector.

“Understanding how business events contribute to New Zealand’s economy will empower regional tourism organisations to make better decisions and share compelling stories to attract more business events,” Minister Doocey said.

Research to Drive Regional Growth

The funding will enable BEIA to undertake detailed research measuring the economic impact of multiday business events. Specific areas of focus include:

Assessing personal spending by attendees.

Evaluating the financial benefits of extended stays by business delegates in host regions or other parts of New Zealand.

Minister Doocey highlighted that 83% of international business delegates arrived during the off-peak season (March to November), showcasing the unique potential of business events to sustain year-round tourism.

Strengthening Industry Confidence with Data

With nearly five decades of industry leadership, BEIA is well-positioned to deliver robust, actionable insights for the business events sector.

“This data will empower decision-makers, provide confidence to stakeholders, and shape the future of our visitor economy,” Minister Doocey said. “By emphasizing the benefits of business events, we can help the tourism sector grow sustainably while supporting regional development.”

Additional Funding and Future Initiatives

The Tourism Data Partnership Fund, administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), will soon announce additional grant recipients. These projects aim to provide comprehensive data for New Zealand’s tourism ecosystem.

Minister Doocey also praised the work of the Tourism Data Leadership Group, which is overseeing a range of initiatives to improve data collection and analysis across the sector.

“I look forward to seeing the insights that BEIA’s research and other funded projects will deliver. This work will guide our efforts to strengthen New Zealand’s position as a leading destination for business events and tourism,” he said.

Long-Term Vision for Tourism and Events

This initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting tourism growth through data-backed strategies. By equipping the sector with reliable economic insights, the aim is to unlock new opportunities, enhance regional tourism, and maximize the value of business events in New Zealand’s overall economic framework.

The outcomes of BEIA’s research are expected to inform future strategies to attract high-value events, boost regional economies, and solidify New Zealand’s reputation as a premier business events destination.