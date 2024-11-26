Defending Democracy: A Call for Constructive Dialogue

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing a significant event marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, stressed that the nation's independence could be jeopardized if partisan priorities overshadow national interests. He invoked Dr. BR Ambedkar's spirit to emphasize the importance of keeping country above creed.

Dhankhar cautioned against strategies that could disrupt democratic institutions, underscoring the need for constructive dialogue and meaningful discussion as essential components to safeguard democratic sanctity. He reiterated that the pillars of democracy—Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary—must work cohesively, maintaining their jurisdictional integrity to foster prosperity and equity in India.

In attendance were prominent leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others. The event also saw the release of a commemorative coin and stamp, alongside books detailing the Constitution's journey, and translations of the document in Sanskrit and Maithili.

