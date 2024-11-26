Left Menu

Defending Democracy: A Call for Constructive Dialogue

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the dangers of prioritizing creed over country, warning of threats to democratic institutions. He emphasized the importance of upholding the sanctity of democratic processes through dialogue and cooperation among the branches of government, during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:24 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing a significant event marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, stressed that the nation's independence could be jeopardized if partisan priorities overshadow national interests. He invoked Dr. BR Ambedkar's spirit to emphasize the importance of keeping country above creed.

Dhankhar cautioned against strategies that could disrupt democratic institutions, underscoring the need for constructive dialogue and meaningful discussion as essential components to safeguard democratic sanctity. He reiterated that the pillars of democracy—Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary—must work cohesively, maintaining their jurisdictional integrity to foster prosperity and equity in India.

In attendance were prominent leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others. The event also saw the release of a commemorative coin and stamp, alongside books detailing the Constitution's journey, and translations of the document in Sanskrit and Maithili.

(With inputs from agencies.)

