Tragedy in Greater Noida: Factory Fire Claims Three Lives

A tragic fire engulfed a furniture factory in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, claiming the lives of three workers, according to local police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar Sharma, reported the fire at around 8.15 am in the Site 4 area, under Beta 2 police station limits.

Fire brigade teams promptly arrived on the scene, successfully bringing the flames under control. Despite their efforts, three workers—Gulfam, 23, from Mathura, and Mazhar Alam, 29, and Dilshad, 24, from Bihar—tragically perished. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)