India's Massive Disaster Mitigation Funding Drive

A high-profile committee steered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned funding amounting to Rs. 1,000 crore for disaster mitigation initiatives across 15 states, the government announced.

Rs. 115.67 crore has been earmarked for training civil defence volunteers nationwide, as stated in the release. Furthermore, substantial allocations have been provided for landslide prevention and urban flood risk management to enhance India's disaster preparedness.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a disaster-resilient nation, the Ministry of Home Affairs spearheads these investments. More than Rs. 21,476 crore has already been disbursed to states this year to strengthen disaster response frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)