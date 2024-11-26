Left Menu

Celebrating Constitution Day: A Tribute to Visionary Architects

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:39 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the significance of the Constitution during a 'padyatra' marking Constitution Day. The event, titled 'Ama Samvidhan, Ama Swabhiman' (Our Constitution, Our Pride), was organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs department and featured a tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar at the AG Square.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi highlighted that the Constitution guarantees equal rights regardless of caste, creed, or religion and serves as the cornerstone of unity and integrity for the nation. He urged citizens to observe their fundamental duties and remain conscious of the country's sovereignty, unity, and solidarity.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik urged people to renew their commitment to the Constitution's ideals. In a social media post, he saluted the visionaries who framed the document, reinforcing the need to uphold its principles in both letter and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

