New Asian Boxing Confederation Gains Momentum Amidst IBA Split

In a significant shift within the boxing world, World Boxing has thrown its support behind a new Asian boxing confederation. This move is a decisive break from the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA), with which 25 out of 36 Asian federations recently chose to stay aligned at an extraordinary vote.

Pichai Chunhavajira, the now-resigned president of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC), has been a vocal proponent of this new direction. As the president of Thailand's Boxing Association, Chunhavajira emphasized the need for a transparent and fair system, helping set the stage for a new governing body under World Boxing's auspices.

This development comes amid wider disruptions in international boxing. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently stripped the IBA of its recognition, casting doubt on boxing's future inclusion in Olympic events. Observers now wait to see if the IOC will consider reinstating the sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

