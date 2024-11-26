Illegal Drug Trade: Woman Caught in Seemapuri

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested in East Delhi's Seemapuri area for her alleged involvement in selling psychotropic substances, police revealed on Tuesday. Authorities were tipped off about the illegal distribution of drugs, including Buprenorphine injections, classified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A strategic operation was set up near Seemapuri's Ardhak Marg, opposite a crematorium, according to a senior police officer. At approximately 2:30 PM, a woman was spotted approaching the old bus stand and was identified as the illicit supplier. Law enforcement officers swiftly arrested the suspect.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 50 ml of Buprenorphine injection and 25 Pheniramine Maleate Avil injections from Rihana, a resident of Kalander Colony. The accused confessed to purchasing the drugs from a medical store in Loni, Ghaziabad, and distributing them illegally. She now faces legal action, with a case lodged at Seemapuri police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)