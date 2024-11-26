Left Menu

Illegal Drug Trade: Woman Caught in Seemapuri

A 53-year-old woman was arrested in Seemapuri, East Delhi, for allegedly distributing psychotropic substances. Police arrested her following a tip-off and found Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate Avil injections in her possession. She sourced the drugs from a medical store in Ghaziabad’s Loni and sold them illegally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:06 IST
Illegal Drug Trade: Woman Caught in Seemapuri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested in East Delhi's Seemapuri area for her alleged involvement in selling psychotropic substances, police revealed on Tuesday. Authorities were tipped off about the illegal distribution of drugs, including Buprenorphine injections, classified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A strategic operation was set up near Seemapuri's Ardhak Marg, opposite a crematorium, according to a senior police officer. At approximately 2:30 PM, a woman was spotted approaching the old bus stand and was identified as the illicit supplier. Law enforcement officers swiftly arrested the suspect.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 50 ml of Buprenorphine injection and 25 Pheniramine Maleate Avil injections from Rihana, a resident of Kalander Colony. The accused confessed to purchasing the drugs from a medical store in Loni, Ghaziabad, and distributing them illegally. She now faces legal action, with a case lodged at Seemapuri police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024