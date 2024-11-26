Myanmar's Rebel Army Seeks Talks Amid Rising Tensions

An ethnic minority army in Myanmar, known as the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the country's ruling military junta. The TNLA, part of a rebel alliance, made this announcement after a year of intense conflict along the Myanmar-China border.

This decision comes as China, a powerful neighboring country, pressures the rebels to negotiate amid the rapid destabilization of Myanmar's military, previously seen by Beijing as a bastion of stability. The conflict in Myanmar erupted in 2021 following the military's ousting of an elected democratic government.

China's foreign ministry has actively promoted peace talks, striving to mediate between warring factions in Myanmar. A previous ceasefire agreement, facilitated by China, collapsed in June, prompting renewed hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)