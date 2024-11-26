Left Menu

International Fugitive Crackdown in Bali

Indonesian authorities have arrested Filipino fugitive Hector Aldwin Pantollana in Bali for allegedly scamming $67 million through fake investments. He was detected by biometric data at the Bali airport. Pantollana's arrest is part of a broader effort to rid the ASEAN region of transnational crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indonesian authorities on the popular tourist island of Bali captured a Filipino fugitive, Hector Aldwin Pantollana, accused of orchestrating a $67 million scam in the Philippines, according to official reports on Tuesday.

Pantollana, 35, a known casino junket operator in the Philippines, was apprehended on November 9 after biometric data identified him as a wanted individual at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport's immigration checkpoint, as explained by Saffar M. Godam, Acting Director General of Immigration at Indonesia's Immigration and Correctional Ministry.

Indonesia's National Central Bureau Interpol chief, Untung Widyatmoko, praised the collaborative efforts between immigration officers and national police, aiming to foster an ASEAN region free of transnational and hiding criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

