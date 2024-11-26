International Fugitive Crackdown in Bali

Indonesian authorities on the popular tourist island of Bali captured a Filipino fugitive, Hector Aldwin Pantollana, accused of orchestrating a $67 million scam in the Philippines, according to official reports on Tuesday.

Pantollana, 35, a known casino junket operator in the Philippines, was apprehended on November 9 after biometric data identified him as a wanted individual at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport's immigration checkpoint, as explained by Saffar M. Godam, Acting Director General of Immigration at Indonesia's Immigration and Correctional Ministry.

Indonesia's National Central Bureau Interpol chief, Untung Widyatmoko, praised the collaborative efforts between immigration officers and national police, aiming to foster an ASEAN region free of transnational and hiding criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)