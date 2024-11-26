Left Menu

Assam's Historic Name Change: Hojai HQ Renamed

The Assam cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai, previously called Shankardeva Nagar, to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar. This move was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Hojai became a separate district from Nagaon on August 15, 2015. Previously, the cabinet also changed Karimganj district's name to Sribhumi.

Updated: 26-11-2024 16:19 IST
