Assam's Historic Name Change: Hojai HQ Renamed
The Assam cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai, previously called Shankardeva Nagar, to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar. This move was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Hojai became a separate district from Nagaon on August 15, 2015. Previously, the cabinet also changed Karimganj district's name to Sribhumi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:19 IST
The Assam cabinet announced the renaming of the Hojai district headquarters to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The district headquarters, originally named Shankardeva Nagar, underwent this change as part of the state cabinet's recent decisions. Sarma shared this update via a post on 'X'.
The creation of Hojai as a separate district occurred on August 15, 2015, after its division from Nagaon. In a previous meeting, the cabinet also resolved to rename Karimganj district to Sribhumi, marking a series of nomenclature changes in Assam.
