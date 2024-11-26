Assam's Historic Name Change: Hojai HQ Renamed

The Assam cabinet announced the renaming of the Hojai district headquarters to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The district headquarters, originally named Shankardeva Nagar, underwent this change as part of the state cabinet's recent decisions. Sarma shared this update via a post on 'X'.

The creation of Hojai as a separate district occurred on August 15, 2015, after its division from Nagaon. In a previous meeting, the cabinet also resolved to rename Karimganj district to Sribhumi, marking a series of nomenclature changes in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)