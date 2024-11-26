Debate Demanded: Addressing Key Omissions in President’s Speech
DMK leader T R Baalu is pressing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to include a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Winter Session business agenda. Baalu highlights omissions of key constitutional elements like 'socialistic' and 'secular'. Murmu had addressed the joint session on 'Samvidhan Divas'.
- India
DMK leader T R Baalu has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prioritize a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's recent speech during the forthcoming Winter Session.
Addressing the matter in a letter, Baalu pointed out that notable constitutional elements, specifically 'socialistic' and 'secular', were omitted from Murmu's address, which was assumed to be government-approved.
The President's address, delivered early on 'Samvidhan Divas', serves to impart constitutional values across the nation, marking a significant event urging further parliamentary debate to enlighten citizens.
