Left Menu

Debate Demanded: Addressing Key Omissions in President’s Speech

DMK leader T R Baalu is pressing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to include a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Winter Session business agenda. Baalu highlights omissions of key constitutional elements like 'socialistic' and 'secular'. Murmu had addressed the joint session on 'Samvidhan Divas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:29 IST
Debate Demanded: Addressing Key Omissions in President’s Speech
Om Birla Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

DMK leader T R Baalu has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prioritize a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's recent speech during the forthcoming Winter Session.

Addressing the matter in a letter, Baalu pointed out that notable constitutional elements, specifically 'socialistic' and 'secular', were omitted from Murmu's address, which was assumed to be government-approved.

The President's address, delivered early on 'Samvidhan Divas', serves to impart constitutional values across the nation, marking a significant event urging further parliamentary debate to enlighten citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024