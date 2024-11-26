Debate Demanded: Addressing Key Omissions in President’s Speech

DMK leader T R Baalu has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prioritize a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's recent speech during the forthcoming Winter Session.

Addressing the matter in a letter, Baalu pointed out that notable constitutional elements, specifically 'socialistic' and 'secular', were omitted from Murmu's address, which was assumed to be government-approved.

The President's address, delivered early on 'Samvidhan Divas', serves to impart constitutional values across the nation, marking a significant event urging further parliamentary debate to enlighten citizens.

