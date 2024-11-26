EU's Defence Ambitions Under the Spotlight
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the European Union's need to strengthen its defence capabilities. During a meeting with NATO's chief, Mitsotakis highlighted the necessity for greater investment in the defence industry and improved EU-NATO collaboration to address security priorities.
The European Union's defence capabilities are back in the spotlight as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for enhanced investment and collaboration. Following talks with NATO's chief, Mitsotakis underscored the critical need for a robust defence industry.
Mitsotakis stated that forging stronger ties between the EU and NATO is essential, emphasizing the shared priority of common defence goals. His meeting with NATO's leader highlighted the pivotal role of industry developments and strategic investments.
In a world facing increasing security challenges, the call for a unified approach to defence underscores the importance of cooperation between European and transatlantic partners.
