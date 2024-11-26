Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Bangladesh resorted to using teargas to quell protests by the Hindu community. The uproar came after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu religious leader associated with ISKCON, on charges of sedition.

Protests broke out in Dhaka and Chittagong following his arrest at Dhaka airport, with supporters clashing with law enforcement officials. Over 2,000 demonstrators blocked a police van transporting Das, resulting in a tense standoff.

The situation drew international attention, as neighboring India issued a stern warning to Bangladesh, stressing the need to protect the safety of Hindus and other minorities. India's government conditioned its statement with concerns over unaddressed acts of vandalism against minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)