Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

In Bangladesh, police used teargas to disperse Hindu protesters angered by the arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Das, associated with ISKCON, faces sedition charges related to a rally in Chittagong. India's government urged Bangladesh to protect minority rights amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Bangladesh resorted to using teargas to quell protests by the Hindu community. The uproar came after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu religious leader associated with ISKCON, on charges of sedition.

Protests broke out in Dhaka and Chittagong following his arrest at Dhaka airport, with supporters clashing with law enforcement officials. Over 2,000 demonstrators blocked a police van transporting Das, resulting in a tense standoff.

The situation drew international attention, as neighboring India issued a stern warning to Bangladesh, stressing the need to protect the safety of Hindus and other minorities. India's government conditioned its statement with concerns over unaddressed acts of vandalism against minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

