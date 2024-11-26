Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Nayi Chetna 3.0 Campaign to Combat GBV and Empower Women

The third edition of Nayi Chetna – Pahal Badlaav Ki, a national campaign to address gender-based violence (GBV), was inaugurated by Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi. The month-long campaign, spearheaded by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), aims to raise awareness and inspire collective action against GBV through grassroots-level initiatives across all Indian States and Union Territories, running until December 23, 2024.

227 Gender Resource Centres (GRCs) were inaugurated across 13 States, offering survivors of GBV safe spaces for legal assistance, reporting incidents, and accessing support systems.

#AbKoiBahanaNahi Campaign was launched by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, emphasizing the need for unified efforts to eliminate GBV and empower women economically, socially, and politically.

An inter-ministerial joint advisory, signed by eight Ministries/Departments, including Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Justice, was unveiled, reinforcing a whole-of-government strategy.

Focus Areas of Nayi Chetna 3.0

Raising Awareness: Educating communities on recognizing and addressing all forms of GBV.

Fostering Dialogue: Promoting conversations within communities to challenge stigma and encourage action.

Empowering Survivors: Providing access to fast-track justice, helplines, and support systems like One-Stop Centres.

Inclusive Approach: Encouraging collective action with the message “Ek Saath Ek Awaaz - Hinsa Ke Khilaf” (One Voice Against Violence).

Collective Action and Grassroots Impact

The campaign integrates the extensive 10 crore-strong Self Help Group (SHG) network under DAY-NRLM, transforming the initiative into a Jan Andolan (People’s Movement). Participants include representatives from Anganwadi centers, partnering civil society organizations, and state-level officials.

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of Rural Development, highlighted the success of Nayi Chetna 2.0, which engaged over 6 crore individuals and mobilized 9 lakh community-led activities. Building on this foundation, Nayi Chetna 3.0 is set to expand its reach and impact with greater collaboration among government and community stakeholders.

Three gender champions from Jharkhand, Puducherry, and Madhya Pradesh shared their transformative journeys from victims to community leaders, inspiring the audience to take action against GBV.

Voices from Leaders

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the government's commitment to women’s economic and social empowerment. “Gender-based violence is not confined to rural areas; it is an issue that affects urban India as well. Through convergence efforts, we will ensure every woman lives a life of dignity, respect, and self-belief,” he said.

Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi highlighted 49 women-focused schemes implemented by the government, including 24/7 national helplines, fast-track justice systems, and gender equality initiatives. She emphasized, “GBV must be eliminated for women to achieve equal opportunities in all spheres of life.”

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and Minister of State for Rural Development, Shri Kamlesh Paswan, echoed the need for a whole-of-society approach to tackle GBV comprehensively.

Objectives and Vision

The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an inclusive and gender-sensitive India. It strives to break barriers of inequality and create a safe environment where women can thrive.

The launch event witnessed active participation from government officials, SHG representatives, Anganwadi workers, and NGOs, marking a significant step forward in the fight against GBV and the empowerment of women across India.