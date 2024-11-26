DPIIT Partners with WinZO to Accelerate India’s Growth in Global Gaming Market

In a groundbreaking move to elevate India’s position in the global gaming industry, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WinZO, India’s largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform. This partnership marks a significant step towards establishing India as a global leader in interactive entertainment, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in gaming and technology. The collaboration will aim to capture a substantial share of the $300 billion global gaming market and foster a robust ecosystem for over 2,000 startups, innovators, and students.

Building India’s Gaming Ecosystem

The MoU, the first of its kind, seeks to address the talent gap in the Indian gaming sector by equipping professionals with advanced skills in coding, animation, game design, and development. This collaboration is timely, as India’s interactive entertainment sector is expected to grow to $60 billion by 2034, creating over 2 million jobs according to a recent report by USISPF.

The DPIIT-WinZO partnership is designed to nurture this potential through a variety of initiatives, including hackathons, workshops, accelerator programs, and curated pitch events. These efforts aim to bolster the gaming industry’s growth and provide talented individuals with opportunities to scale their ideas on a global platform.

Center of Excellence to Drive Innovation

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE), led by WinZO and in collaboration with DPIIT. The CoE will serve as a launchpad for startups and entrepreneurs, focusing on key areas such as:

Building a skilled workforce ready for the industry

Innovating monetization strategies for Indian gaming assets

Developing ‘Made in India’ intellectual property for global markets

Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI)

Encouraging the manufacturing of interactive technology products in India

By addressing longstanding challenges like monetization and the talent gap, the CoE will play a pivotal role in transforming India’s gaming and interactive entertainment industry, making it globally competitive.

Expanding WinZO’s Tech Triumph Program

The MoU also expands WinZO’s flagship Tech Triumph Program (Bharat Edition), which has already showcased India’s gaming talent at major global forums such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Gamescom LATAM. With DPIIT’s support, the program will now scale its impact, identifying and mentoring India’s top game developers and providing them with the tools to succeed in the global market.

Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, emphasized that this collaboration represents a significant milestone in harnessing India’s optimal potential as a producer and exporter of gaming technology. “Through our partnership with WinZO, we aim to foster innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and empower startups to manufacture products of global standards,” he said. “This aligns with our vision of making India a leader in interactive technology, contributing meaningfully to PM Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.”

Future Growth and VisionThe DPIIT-WinZO collaboration is poised to create a vibrant, innovative, and self-sustaining gaming ecosystem that nurtures talent, empowers startups, and strengthens India’s presence on the global interactive entertainment stage. By providing access to global opportunities, mentorship, and cutting-edge skills, this initiative is set to accelerate India’s growth into a gaming powerhouse, creating jobs, and contributing to economic growth and technological advancement.

This partnership also highlights India’s commitment to building a world-class gaming ecosystem that is self-reliant and globally competitive, marking an exciting chapter in the nation’s journey to becoming a global leader in gaming and interactive technology.